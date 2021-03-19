Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Chart Hits on the Edge of Town

“Brilliant Disguise,” from Tunnel of Love, #5 One of the best quotes about Bruce Springsteen’s career comes from Steve Pond, writing about Tunnel of Love for Rolling Stone magazine: “A decade or so ago, Springsteen acquired a reputation for romanticizing his subject matter; on this album he doesn’t even romanticize romance.” It’s true. Over the years, Springsteen’s characters had been driving in cars to some imagined paradise somewhere down the road. When the paradise comes crashing down among them, they get angry, sometimes bitter. Sometimes they make peace with things. Sometimes they revel in nostalgia. Springsteen translates the concept of the American Dream, both its essential grandness and its essential fallacy, into lyrics and music that feel epic, even when the stories are small. It’s the sweep of the story, the fact that you can trace the journey of the kids from Greasy Lake in “Spirit in the Night” all the way through to remembering those glory days in “No Surrender.” Remembering those glory days had made Springsteen a megastar during most of the 1980s. The River came out in 1980, when his characters were still searching for a better life. The bleak and dire Nebraska managed to make it to #3 on the charts, despite being entirely acoustic and recorded in Springsteen’s kitchen on a four-track tape recorder. Born in the USA busted him beyond popular and into the stratosphere with folks like Madonna and Prince and Michael Jackson. If anyone needed more proof that Springsteen was a sustainable industry, the box set Live 1975-1985 went multiplatinum, becoming one of the rare multi-disc sets to hit #1 and stay there for a while. How do you conclude a decade like that? How do you reckon with superstardom that you weren’t really prepared for? How do you look at yourself in the mirror and see a face staring back that millions are in love with, and no one really knows? For Springsteen, he married the model and actress Julianne Phillips, when there was a weird trend of rock stars marrying models. And then, when the Brucemania died down a little and he attempted to settle into married life, he thought about what he’d done. And then he made a record about it. “Brilliant Disguise” was the lead single from Tunnel of Love, and it stands at the crux of the whole record – maybe of Springsteen’s entire career. Tunnel can be heard as a concept album of sorts: you start off with the bouncy, hyperbolic “Ain’t Got You” (which, in starting off completely a capella, offers a sort of quiet rebuke to the madness that was Bruce Springsteen in the 80s), before moving on to tentative steps into love with “Tougher Than the Rest” and “All That Heaven Will Allow.” “Spare Parts” and “Walk Like a Man” look at starkly different takes on parenthood, while the next two songs (discussed in a later column) start to directly confront the idea of the complexities of people in love. Then comes “Brilliant Disguise,” a song about being on the precipice of love and fear. That first line – “I hold you in my arms / as the band plays” – is classic romance, only to be immediately undercut by the followup: “what are those words whispered, baby / as you turn away?” There are a lot of questions in this song, and none of them seem to have answers. In the first two verses, the chorus ends with slightly altered lyrics: “tell me what I see / when I look in your eyes / is that you, baby / or just a brilliant disguise?” changes to start with “tell me who I see.” In the space of a verse, our narrator goes from questioning motives and secrets to questioning the very nature of this person he’s with. That’s hard, and powerful, and raw. Maybe you can dismiss the early questions as paranoia. Our narrator wonders if this person he’s married might be cheating on him; he’s hearing voices calling her name, and he believes – rightly or wrongly – that she’s going to them. So much of this could be boilerplate stuff, but Springsteen brings such specificity and idiosyncrasy to things that it’s anything but. He’s singing “I saw you last night out on the edge of town” because, based on who this guy was in 1978, he knows why people head to the darkness out there. “I want to read your mind and know just what I’ve got in this new thing I’ve found.” There’s such a lack of trust here, an underlying inability to commit to someone without full reassurance that they are exactly who you think they are (or, even more damningly, who you want them to be). There’s also some hint of imposter syndrome, of not being good enough for what’s happening. “I’ve tried so hard baby / but I just can’t see / what a woman like you / is doing with me.” Well of course she’s cheating on him. He’s nothing. She’s way too good for him. Right? RIGHT? Where things really change is in the bridge, where the focus shifts and you realize that it’s not about the other person, not really. “Look at me baby, struggling to do everything right / but then it all falls apart, and out go the lights.” And here we start cracking through the veneer of jealousy and confusion; here we find self-loathing, and guilt, and dark introspection. “Is it you I don’t trust?” is his last stab at accusation, right before the admission: “’Cause I damn sure don’t trust myself.” That last verse is a lot less paranoid and lot bleaker; once he’s decided to pin all this on himself, he’s unburdening everything. He likens both of them to actors onstage: “You play the loving woman / I play the faithful man.” So there’s the infidelity; he’s been accusing her of all the stuff he hates about himself. One of the most resonant parts of the song is when Springsteen brings up the concept of the mystic: “the gypsy swore our future was right.” It evokes memories of a much younger Springsteen in the song “Sandy,” singing about the fortune teller Madame Marie. But the mystic immediately becomes prosaic and cynical: “but come the wee wee hours, maybe baby, the gypsy lied.” The final chorus twists the lyrics a hundred and eighty degrees: “So when you look at me / you better look hard and look twice / is that me, baby / or just a brilliant disguise?” I have some idea of what I am, and it’s terrible. Can you see that deeply into me? (I also just love the hell out of this phrasing. Inviting her to really examine him for what he is, and being unable to find it.) That coda rocks me hard: “Tonight our bed is cold / I’m lost in the darkness of our love / God have mercy on the man / who doubts what he’s sure of.” Sometimes I think the song is over, and it’s not. In so many of his past songs, love is the only thing getting Springsteen and his characters through. Here, love itself is the darkness. This is some powerful stuff.

I read somewhere that the positive reaction to the Tunnel of Love singles was mostly down to residual Brucemania. I don’t know if I agree with that, entirely. Certainly, “Brilliant Disguise” is a different sort of song than, say, “Born in the USA,” but in 1987, it’s not like quiet love/anti-love songs weren’t doing well on the radio. Though it comes from a different place and presented in a different way, “Brilliant Disguise” could be seen as a spiritual sequel to “I’m Goin’ Down,” which had been a top 10 hit fairly recently. (I mean, if we’re really thinking about it, “Hungry Heart” was about a guy leaving his family, and “Fade Away” was about someone leaving him. Springsteen’s track record with love songs hasn’t exactly been rosy.) Personally: this is my #1 favorite song of all time. I nearly ponied up $1000 so that Tom would write a review of it. Springsteen came into my life when I was living on my own for the first time and in a relationship I didn’t understand. While this song didn’t help me get why I was dating someone 30 years my senior, it helped me realize that we weren’t ever really going to be that close. I kind of just wish it hadn’t taken me five years to figure it out totally.

We all keep secrets. We all have hidden lives. And maybe it’s never really possible to fully know another person’s heart. Those are hardcore thoughts, and Bruce Springsteen had enough presence, smarts, and charisma to package those thoughts into a top 10 single. A+ work. 10/10