Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Rest in power, DMX.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|Lee Chesnut
|Score:37 | Apr 5th
|
Peaking at #40 behind Whitney Houston was The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”, easily a 10 and the band’s finest moment. https://vimeo.com/63070650
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”
|#9
|80sfraud
|Score:37 | Apr 2nd
|
Was there any controversy or did they decide this after a particularly third eye opening mescaline experience.
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
|#8
|Mr. Plow
|Score:37 | Apr 2nd
|
Here are the Mr. Plow’s Music Awards for 1986
Movie Song of the Year
Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos
Slow Jam of the Year
Winner: “Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System
Rocker of the Year
Winner: “Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi
Prom Jam of the Year
Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House
Cheating Song of the Year
Winner: “Little Lies” – Fleetwood Mac
Funk Jam of the Year
Winner: “U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton
BG (Buncha Jibberish)** Song of the Year
Winner: “Tonight Tonight Tonight” – Genesis
Cover Song of the Year
Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos
Comeback Of The Year
Winner: Smokey Robinson
Horniest Song of the Year
Winner: “I Want Your Sex” – George Michael
Re-Release Song of the Year
Winner: “Valerie” – Steve Winwood
Lactaid Cheesiest Song of the Year
Winner: “Ballerina Girl” – Lionel Richie
Worst Song of the Year
Winner: “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship
MT58’s ‘Records That You Adore That Nobody Ever Seems To Remember, But Then One Of Our TNOCS Friends Takes The Time To Do A Nice Write Up, Confirming That You Are Not Such An Outlier After All’ Award
Winner: “Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson
One-Hit Wonder* of the Year
Winner: “Heart & Soul” – T’Pau
Lost Classic of the Year
Winner: “Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr
Song of the Year
Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House
Artist of the Year
Winner: U2
*-Ohe-hit Wonder is an artist who only had 1 song reach the Pop Top 20
**-Named after the patron saints of gibberish lyrics – the Bee Gees
|Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
|#7
|jhonn0
|Score:38 | Apr 2nd
|
This is f*cking insufferable.
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
|#6
|scorpio516
|Score:38 | Apr 2nd
|
Songs that might be sung in church that shouldn’t you say?
It’s a rule to post this
|Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
|#5
|ozcorp
|Score:38 | Apr 2nd
|
Meanwhile, at the dancing part of town . . .
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz7pGEmwWQ0
The re-recorded version of Temptation is a 20.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
|#4
|BixMeister
|Score:39 | Apr 7th
|
It would be fair to say that the vast majority of people in 1988 had NO clue that this was a remake.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”
|#3
|Frankie_teardrop
|Score:42 | Apr 2nd
|
I dare say that this one might be a case of cultural policing inhibiting a genuinely interesting artistic statement, in which if we stay this course, artists will be forced to work within such narrow parameters that we will be left with nothing but innocuous and predictable art.
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
|#2
|StupidAsshole
|Score:54 | Apr 2nd
|
lol that post read like a big queef
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
|#1
|StupidAsshole
|Score:59 | Apr 2nd
|
“Big Thief is having controversy because a T Shirt had a microscopic image of a faceless purple arms in jail”
Lil Nas X after wiping the devils jizz off his face: what are you even talking about right now?
99.79% of black people: what is a big thief?
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|YungVinceGallo
|Score:-8 | Apr 4th
|
Came here to say the same thing. Looks like Beck’s touring guitarist too. Honestly made me wonder if Annie Clark had become a Scientologist — it would explain her kinda odd vibe and career choices the past 5 years or so.
|Posted in: Watch St. Vincent Perform Daddy’s Home Singles On Saturday Night Live
|#4
|Raskol
|Score:-9 | Apr 4th
|
So DMX his attorney is called Richman.
|Posted in: DMX In Grave Condition Following Overdose, Heart Attack
|#3
|roland1824
|Score:-12 | Apr 8th
|
Also, imagine if so many words were used to write something people actually care about.
|Posted in: The Armed’s New Workout Plan
|#2
|Gallopinto
|Score:-14 | Apr 8th
|
Imagine if they focussed all that energy on making music that wasn’t so wack.
|Posted in: The Armed’s New Workout Plan
|#1
|thiscity
|Score:-20 | Apr 2nd
|
glad tom felt the need to write up this article so weirdos in the comments can somehow equate cultural appropriation with sexual assault. you’re killing it stereogum!!!!!
|Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|homesickalien
|Score:23 | Apr 6th
|
I’m only in on this if it doubles as a vocoder
|Posted in: Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask