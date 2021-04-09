Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Here are the Mr. Plow’s Music Awards for 1986 Movie Song of the Year

Nominees:

“Hypnotize Me” – Wang Chung

“I Want Your Sex” – George Michael

“La Bamba” – Los Lobos

“Causing A Commotion” – Madonna

“Catch Me (I’m Falling)” – Pretty Poison Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos Slow Jam of the Year

Nominees:

“Shake You Down” – Gregory Abbott

“Love You Down” – Ready For The World

“Let’s Wait Awhile” – Janet Jackson

“Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System

“Cassanova” – Levert Winner: “Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System Rocker of the Year

Nominees:

“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” – Georgia Satellites

“The Final Countdown” – Europe

“Still Of The Night” – Whitesnake

“Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi

“Animal” – Def Leppard Winner: “Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi Prom Jam of the Year

Nominees:

“Always” – Atlantic Starr

“The Lady In Red” – Chris DeBurgh

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” – Cutting Crew

“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House Cheating Song of the Year

Nominees:

“Stop To Love” – Luther Vandross

“If She Would Have Been Faithful…” – Chicago

“Little Lies” – Fleetwood Mac Winner: “Little Lies” – Fleetwood Mac Funk Jam of the Year

Nominees:

“Rock Steady” – Whispers

“U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton

“Bad” – Michael Jackson

“Looking For A New Love” – Jody Watley Winner: “U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton BG (Buncha Jibberish)** Song of the Year

Nominees:

“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” – Cutting Crew

“Tonight Tonight Tonight” – Genesis

“Heart And Soul” – T’Pau

“Why Can’t I Be You?” – The Cure

“Women” – Def Leppard Winner: “Tonight Tonight Tonight” – Genesis Cover Song of the Year

Nominees:

“I Wanna Go Back” – Eddie Money

“La Bamba” – Los Lobos

“Mony Mony” – Billy Idol

“Here I Go Again” – Whitesnake

“Funky Town” – Pseudo Echo Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos Comeback Of The Year

Smokey Robinson

Aerosmith

Tommy James

Def Leppard Winner: Smokey Robinson Horniest Song of the Year

Nominees:

“I Want Your Sex” – George Michael

“Talk Dirty To Me” – Poison

“Touch Me (I Want Your Body)” – Samantha Fox

“Big Love” – Fleetwood Mac

“Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System Winner: “I Want Your Sex” – George Michael Re-Release Song of the Year

Nominees:

“At This Moment” – Billy Vera & the Beaters

“Valerie” – Steve Winwood Winner: “Valerie” – Steve Winwood Lactaid Cheesiest Song of the Year

Nominees:

“Ballerina Girl” – Lionel Richie

“Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship

“Will You Still Love Me?” – Chicago

“Can’t We Try” – Dan Hill & Vonda Shephard

“I Need Your Loving” – Human League Winner: “Ballerina Girl” – Lionel Richie Worst Song of the Year

Nominees:

“Respect Yourself” – Bruce Willis

“Lean On Me” – Club Nouveau

“I Think We’re Alone Now” – Tiffany

“Can’t We Try” – Dan Hill & Vonda Shephard

“Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship Winner: “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship MT58’s ‘Records That You Adore That Nobody Ever Seems To Remember, But Then One Of Our TNOCS Friends Takes The Time To Do A Nice Write Up, Confirming That You Are Not Such An Outlier After All’ Award

Nominees:

“Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr

“Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson

“Motortown” – Kane Gang

“Waterfalls” – Wendy & Lisa

“Should I See” – Frozen Ghost Winner: “Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson One-Hit Wonder* of the Year

“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” – Georgia Satellites

“Right On Track” – Breakfast Club

“Heart & Soul” – T’Pau

“Shake You Down” – Gregory Abbott

“Catch Me (I’m Falling)” – Pretty Poison

“Breakout” – Swing Out Sister Winner: “Heart & Soul” – T’Pau Lost Classic of the Year

“Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr

“I’m No Angel” – Gregg Allman Band

“Downtown Train” – Patty Smyth

“Lessons In Love” – Level 42

“Jane’s Getting Serious” – Jon Astley

“Should I See” – Frozen Ghost Winner: “Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr Song of the Year

“Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House

“With Or Without You” – U2

“U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton

“Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi

“Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House Artist of the Year

U2

Madonna

Prince

Bon Jovi

Los Lobos Winner: U2 *-Ohe-hit Wonder is an artist who only had 1 song reach the Pop Top 20 **-Named after the patron saints of gibberish lyrics – the Bee Gees