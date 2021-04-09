Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Shut Up Dude April 9, 2021 7:27 PM By Scott Lapatine

Rest in power, DMX.

THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS

#10  Lee Chesnut
Score:37 | Apr 5th

Peaking at #40 behind Whitney Houston was The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven”, easily a 10 and the band’s finest moment. https://vimeo.com/63070650
Posted in: The Number Ones: Whitney Houston’s “So Emotional”
#9  80sfraud
Score:37 | Apr 2nd

Was there any controversy or did they decide this after a particularly third eye opening mescaline experience.

Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
#8  Mr. Plow
Score:37 | Apr 2nd

Here are the Mr. Plow’s Music Awards for 1986

Movie Song of the Year
Nominees:
“Hypnotize Me” – Wang Chung
“I Want Your Sex” – George Michael
“La Bamba” – Los Lobos
“Causing A Commotion” – Madonna
“Catch Me (I’m Falling)” – Pretty Poison

Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos

Slow Jam of the Year
Nominees:
“Shake You Down” – Gregory Abbott
“Love You Down” – Ready For The World
“Let’s Wait Awhile” – Janet Jackson
“Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System
“Cassanova” – Levert

Winner: “Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System

Rocker of the Year
Nominees:
“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” – Georgia Satellites
“The Final Countdown” – Europe
“Still Of The Night” – Whitesnake
“Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi
“Animal” – Def Leppard

Winner: “Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi

Prom Jam of the Year
Nominees:
“Always” – Atlantic Starr
“The Lady In Red” – Chris DeBurgh
“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” – Cutting Crew
“Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship
“Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House

Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House

Cheating Song of the Year
Nominees:
“Stop To Love” – Luther Vandross
“If She Would Have Been Faithful…” – Chicago
“Little Lies” – Fleetwood Mac

Winner: “Little Lies” – Fleetwood Mac

Funk Jam of the Year
Nominees:
“Rock Steady” – Whispers
“U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton
“Bad” – Michael Jackson
“Looking For A New Love” – Jody Watley

Winner: “U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton

BG (Buncha Jibberish)** Song of the Year
Nominees:
“(I Just) Died In Your Arms” – Cutting Crew
“Tonight Tonight Tonight” – Genesis
“Heart And Soul” – T’Pau
“Why Can’t I Be You?” – The Cure
“Women” – Def Leppard

Winner: “Tonight Tonight Tonight” – Genesis

Cover Song of the Year
Nominees:
“I Wanna Go Back” – Eddie Money
“La Bamba” – Los Lobos
“Mony Mony” – Billy Idol
“Here I Go Again” – Whitesnake
“Funky Town” – Pseudo Echo

Winner: “La Bamba” – Los Lobos

Comeback Of The Year
Smokey Robinson
Aerosmith
Tommy James
Def Leppard

Winner: Smokey Robinson

Horniest Song of the Year
Nominees:
“I Want Your Sex” – George Michael
“Talk Dirty To Me” – Poison
“Touch Me (I Want Your Body)” – Samantha Fox
“Big Love” – Fleetwood Mac
“Don’t Disturb This Groove” – The System

Winner: “I Want Your Sex” – George Michael

Re-Release Song of the Year
Nominees:
“At This Moment” – Billy Vera & the Beaters
“Valerie” – Steve Winwood

Winner: “Valerie” – Steve Winwood

Lactaid Cheesiest Song of the Year
Nominees:
“Ballerina Girl” – Lionel Richie
“Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship
“Will You Still Love Me?” – Chicago
“Can’t We Try” – Dan Hill & Vonda Shephard
“I Need Your Loving” – Human League

Winner: “Ballerina Girl” – Lionel Richie

Worst Song of the Year
Nominees:
“Respect Yourself” – Bruce Willis
“Lean On Me” – Club Nouveau
“I Think We’re Alone Now” – Tiffany
“Can’t We Try” – Dan Hill & Vonda Shephard
“Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship

Winner: “Nothing Gonna Stop Us Now” – Starship

MT58’s ‘Records That You Adore That Nobody Ever Seems To Remember, But Then One Of Our TNOCS Friends Takes The Time To Do A Nice Write Up, Confirming That You Are Not Such An Outlier After All’ Award
Nominees:
“Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr
“Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson
“Motortown” – Kane Gang
“Waterfalls” – Wendy & Lisa
“Should I See” – Frozen Ghost

Winner: “Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson

One-Hit Wonder* of the Year
“Keep Your Hands To Yourself” – Georgia Satellites
“Right On Track” – Breakfast Club
“Heart & Soul” – T’Pau
“Shake You Down” – Gregory Abbott
“Catch Me (I’m Falling)” – Pretty Poison
“Breakout” – Swing Out Sister

Winner: “Heart & Soul” – T’Pau

Lost Classic of the Year
“Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr
“I’m No Angel” – Gregg Allman Band
“Downtown Train” – Patty Smyth
“Lessons In Love” – Level 42
“Jane’s Getting Serious” – Jon Astley
“Should I See” – Frozen Ghost

Winner: “Stay The Night” – Benjamin Orr

Song of the Year
“Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House
“With Or Without You” – U2
“U Got The Look” – Prince & Sheena Easton
“Wanted Dead Or Alive” – Bon Jovi
“Mary’s Prayer” – Danny Wilson

Winner: “Don’t Dream It’s Over” – Crowded House

Artist of the Year
U2
Madonna
Prince
Bon Jovi
Los Lobos

Winner: U2

*-Ohe-hit Wonder is an artist who only had 1 song reach the Pop Top 20

**-Named after the patron saints of gibberish lyrics – the Bee Gees
Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
#7  jhonn0
Score:38 | Apr 2nd

This is f*cking insufferable.

Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
#6  scorpio516
Score:38 | Apr 2nd

Songs that might be sung in church that shouldn’t you say?

It’s a rule to post this
https://youtu.be/Ej9lND5fXS0
Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
#5  ozcorp
Score:38 | Apr 2nd

Meanwhile, at the dancing part of town  . . . 
“True Faith” continues its ascendancy in the charts, Written for the singles compilation album “Substance 1987” it would be the first New Order song chart in the Hot 100 and even get inside the Top 40 (peaking at #32). Substance (released in August) included all the singles up to that point as their B-sides and also new versions of “Temptation” and “Confusion”. The whole album is full of bangers (for example Blue Monday” and “Bizarre Love Triangle”) and has become one of their most popular critically acclaimed.
This remix was included in the 12″ UK version.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bz7pGEmwWQ0

The re-recorded version of Temptation is a 20.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2bYMDeaspY
Posted in: The Number Ones: George Michael’s “Faith”
#4  BixMeister
Score:39 | Apr 7th

It would be fair to say that the vast majority of people in 1988 had NO clue that this was a remake.
Posted in: The Number Ones: George Harrison’s “Got My Mind Set On You”
#3  Frankie_teardrop
Score:42 | Apr 2nd

I dare say that this one might be a case of cultural policing inhibiting a genuinely interesting artistic statement, in which if we stay this course, artists will be forced to work within such narrow parameters that we will be left with nothing but innocuous and predictable art.
Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
#2  StupidAsshole
Score:54 | Apr 2nd

lol that post read like a big queef
Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt
#1  StupidAsshole
Score:59 | Apr 2nd

“Big Thief is having controversy because a T Shirt had a microscopic image of a faceless purple arms in jail”

Lil Nas X after wiping the devils jizz off his face: what are you even talking about right now?

99.79% of black people: what is a big thief?
Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt

THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS

#5  YungVinceGallo
Score:-8 | Apr 4th

Came here to say the same thing. Looks like Beck’s touring guitarist too. Honestly made me wonder if Annie Clark had become a Scientologist — it would explain her kinda odd vibe and career choices the past 5 years or so.
Posted in: Watch St. Vincent Perform Daddy’s Home Singles On Saturday Night Live
#4  Raskol
Score:-9 | Apr 4th

So DMX his attorney is called Richman.
‘Hello mister DMX, my name is Richman..’
‘Shut it bitch and take my money, you’re hired!’
Posted in: DMX In Grave Condition Following Overdose, Heart Attack
#3  roland1824
Score:-12 | Apr 8th

Also, imagine if so many words were used to write something people actually care about.
Posted in: The Armed’s New Workout Plan
#2  Gallopinto
Score:-14 | Apr 8th

Imagine if they focussed all that energy on making music that wasn’t so wack.
Posted in: The Armed’s New Workout Plan
#1  thiscity
Score:-20 | Apr 2nd

glad tom felt the need to write up this article so weirdos in the comments can somehow equate cultural appropriation with sexual assault. you’re killing it stereogum!!!!!
Posted in: Big Thief Apologize For “Offensive” T-Shirt

THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE

  homesickalien
Score:23 | Apr 6th

I’m only in on this if it doubles as a vocoder
Posted in: Will.I.Am Unveils $299 Bluetooth Face Mask
Scott Lapatine Staff
Comments

