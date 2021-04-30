Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

A Friday Sidebar Smarter people than me might call it “an existential crisis.” Very late on Tuesday, I was blissfully hacking away, trying to code this past Wednesday’s wacky Astleyesque crossword puzzle. It was somewhere around 39 Down where I hit the wall and found myself thinking: “What am I doing?” Come on. I’m sitting a desk at 3:20 in the morning, trying to coerce Donald Fagen and Michael Jackson into an ersatz collab? “OK, let’s go, you two. Form that six letter stack.” And then, I’ll just foist all of this weirdness on a certain forum of completely innocent folks who accidently started meeting up about three years ago. (And, believe me, I am super-aware: nobody ever asked me to.) Anyway, the answer to my self-posed question might be the same for many of you. There is scant little else that I can do to pay back the literal hundreds of kindnesses that our accidental community has given me over the past few years. Brigit paid me a humongously kind compliment on Wednesday when she asked, “is there anything that you can’t do?” Well, the list is almost endless. The fact is, I can’t help you move this weekend. I can’t bring you soup because you’re home with the flu. I can’t give you a few bucks so that you can replace the dangerously bald tires on your car. I can’t put a hand on your shoulder when you’re having a rough time, take you out for a coffee, and try to cheer you up. Statistically speaking: none of that is likely to ever to happen. To those of you who gave such kind responses about the Wednesday bit: I can’t thank you enough. I appreciated every kind comment, and I was elated that such a ridiculous endeavor was able to generate a few smiles out there on the interwebs. So, in absence of assisting with the unpacking your stuff, bringing you some homemade chicken and rice, fixing your car, or being a real-life friend when you’re feeling down, I’m limited do whatever lameness I can pull off around here. I know it’s next to zero, but it’s what I’ve got, and for those of you that like it, it’s for you. Like the soup, rest assured that it’s made with love. Have a nice, safe weekend. Please be careful, take good care of yourselves and each other… and good on you all.