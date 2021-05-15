Watch The Black Keys Play Delta Kream Songs On Colbert
The Black Keys just released their new album Delta Kream, a collection of covers honoring pioneering Mississippi hill country blues artists like Junior Kimbrough and Big Joe Williams, yesterday. And last night, to celebrate the release, the duo and their backing band appeared virtually on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play their renditions of R.L. Burnside’s “Going Down South” and John Lee Hooker’s “Crawling Kingsnake.” Watch their performances below.