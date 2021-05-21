Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
Happy 50th anniversary to What’s Going On, happy 24th anniversary to OK Computer, and happy release day to Sour. Legends only.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|dansolo
|Score:29 | May 14th
Weezer fans were right that this album sucked, but Rivers was also right that Weezer fans are little bitches. Consolation prize: “Island in the Sun” goes in the pop rock pantheon and we’re all better for it.
|Posted in: “The Green Album” Turns 20
|Fishhead
|Score:29 | May 14th
It has become obvious by looking at the Hot 100 in the late 80’s that pop artists usually hit number one with their ballads, not their uptempo numbers. It’s also true that when a rock band did top the charts (which wasn’t very often) it was usually with a ballad too. That is the case here. I know there may be some who’ll decry this song as Cheap Trick selling out, cashing in on the prevailing rock band does a ballad trend, but I fell for this song the first time I saw the video, so much so I went out and bought the album. It’s crafted much better then some of the power ballads we will soon run into. The opening with the lightly strummed acoustic guitar pulls you right in. The keys chime in nicely, complimenting the guitar. Bun E. Carlos’s drumming is tastefully restrained. Rick Nelson lays down a very effective solo. Robin Zander sings with drama and emotion. It all works for me. 9.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”
|vails
|Score:30 | May 19th
Briefly emerging, cicada-like, from a posting hiatus to say that “Rock Your Baby” remains the single biggest musical revelation that this column has given to me. Thank you, Ex Ed, wherever you are.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”
|Legeis
|Score:30 | May 19th
Tom likes yesterdays snooze fest more than he likes this energetic song.
I have to be honest…I can’t roll with that.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”
|Lee Chesnut
|Score:32 | May 17th
So thrilled so see Tom award a 10 to “Pour Some Sugar On Me”.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”
|Guy K
|Score:33 | May 19th
I am sitting down to write this entry having not seen Tom’s review or his grade for “Roll With It” yet. I don’t have to. I know he hates it. He tipped his hand in virtual 1986 by panning Steve Winwood’s last #1, “Higher Love.” If Tom hated that, he hates this.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”
|Left of the Dial
|Score:38 | May 17th
Richard Marx as a contemporary, adult-rock, balladeer songwriter, knows how to sing the right notes and is perfect background music to hear when shopping for groceries at a Safeway on a Sunday morning.
https://twitter.com/richardmarx/status/1393956183455649792?s=20
Richard Marx as an unapologetic liberal tweet-stormer, calling out the ‘f*cksticks’ of the world.
https://twitter.com/richardmarx/status/1393958337121718275?s=20
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”
|BixMeister
|Score:38 | May 17th
Is there any better head of hair than Richard Marx in the history of the Number Ones? There might be more iconic, or larger hair in the Number Ones. It may be spikier, brighter, or more colorful. With Hair Metal, there might be more Aquanet. But Richard Marx gets my vote for taking the volume and body all the way to 11. Add in his wide-eyed good looks, and he was a ready-made, radio friendly heartthrob.
Remember my young co-worker from Mandan who spearheaded the Dance Party USA contest win? One of her classmates had his own wide-eyed good looks, topped with Marx-worthy follicles. He’d visit my co-worker and I couldn’t help but see who his celebrity doppelganger was. The visits became more frequent, and my co-worker’s smile, brighter. Soon, they were officially dating. I commented on his good looks and his resemblance to Richard Marx, and she would smile, dart her eyes up to the left, and giggle. It was her way of saying, “I can’t believe I have the cutest boyfriend in the city.”
We saw a lot of young Richard Marx-Lite over the next few months. Then our smiling, giggling coworker moved to Boston where she became the nanny for the manager of a future Number One act. Real Richard Marx will appear again, as will Richard Marx-Lite. Don’t worry, there is a plot twist.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”
|Legeis
|Score:39 | May 14th
Documenting the Billboard 200 TOP ALBUMS 1988
7. Stephen Lawrence Winwood has had a long, storied and multi-tiered career. This is his 1st solo #1 and last solo #1 album, though he did have a #1 with Blind Faith. ROLL WITH IT topped the album charts for just 1 week, eventually selling 2 million in the US. It spawned 4 singles, 2 of which went top 10 (including the #6 very commercialized hit “Don’t You Know What the Night Can Do?”) and the #11 hit “Holding On”. We’ll chat more about this album very soon.
8. Here’s one of my favorite Musical TALES of ALL TIME!:
Now, Stevie is supposed to go on in the middle of the list, but his synclavier’s hard disc is missing and he can’t go on until it’s found.
With no one else ready, the producers eventually send out a then unknown Tracy Chapman to play for the restless 90,000 in the crowd and the 600 million on TV.
…but…but from that…the crowd stops its hubbub. THEY ACTUALLY START TO LISTEN…
And the 600 million watching worldwide finds Tracy. Her recently released album goes to #1 in most countries within a months’ time.
There are songs are just other worldly, a frozen moment in time, and are iconic. I don’t think I’m wrong to say that the ‘one-hit wonder’ which is “Fast Cars”, the debut single from the debut album TRACY CHAPMAN is just unique and special.
Good for Tracy!
9.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Cheap Trick’s “The Flame”
|dustrock
|Score:44 | May 18th
Pretty sure Prince is the single most correctly rated figure in all of music and also an asshole.
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|kmpec
|Score:-12 | May 19th
Why would Prince have anything to do with her? He could and did have the most beautiful woman in music. Her story just don’t fit, and I don’t believe her at all!
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir
|Legeis
|Score:-13 | May 17th
Well, I didn’t know any of this.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”
|sysadmin
|Score:-14 | May 19th
“always worry ’bout the critic who ain’t never f***** did it / I write what’s in my heart, don’t f***** care who f***** with it”
|Posted in: J. Cole Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Lecturing
|tropicoflungcancer9
|Score:-22 | May 18th
Ahh you sound like someone who magically has all the blinders in the world for revered acts being typical cruds. Bowie, Jimmy Page, John Lennon, apparently Prince, etc.
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir
|Gallopinto
|Score:-46 | May 18th
Wait, so the single most overrated figure in all of music was an asshole? Weird.
|Posted in: Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|HiveIslet
|Score:27 | May 19th
|
Lollapalooza: We would like your approval to go forward with the fest this summer.
|Posted in: Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup