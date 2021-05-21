Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Documenting the Billboard 200 TOP ALBUMS 1988

1988 has 11 #1 albums. Most of the first ½ half of the year had just 3 #1s

1. DIRTY DANCING

2. FAITH

3. TIFFANY

4. OU812

5. HYSTERIA

6. APPETITE FOR DESTRUCTION 

7. Stephen Lawrence Winwood has had a long, storied and multi-tiered career. This is his 1st solo #1 and last solo #1 album, though he did have a #1 with Blind Faith. ROLL WITH IT topped the album charts for just 1 week, eventually selling 2 million in the US. It spawned 4 singles, 2 of which went top 10 (including the #6 very commercialized hit "Don't You Know What the Night Can Do?") and the #11 hit "Holding On". We'll chat more about this album very soon. 

8. Here's one of my favorite Musical TALES of ALL TIME!:

In July 1988, the Tribute Concert for Nelson Mandela’s 70th Birthday (who was still in a South African jail at the time!) was held at Wembley Stadium.

The list of Performers included: Sting, George Michael, Whitney Houston, Eurythimics, Al Green, Joe Cocker, Freddie Jackson, Natalie Cole, Phil Collins, Wet Wet Wet, Paul Young, Bryan Adams, The Bee Gees, Jackson Browne, UB40, Simple Minds, Peter Gabriel, Salt N Pepa, Dire Straits w/ Eric Clapton and Stevie Wonder. Now, Stevie is supposed to go on in the middle of the list, but his synclavier’s hard disc is missing and he can’t go on until it’s found.

The crowd is disappointed… With no one else ready, the producers eventually send out a then unknown Tracy Chapman to play for the restless 90,000 in the crowd and the 600 million on TV.

You can hear the crowd not paying attention to her. They were singing to themselves to pass the time.

Tracy was all alone on the big stage, just her and her guitar.

When she starts plucking her guitar strings to start “Fast Cars”, to me, her voice is trembling, she’s near tears, and it’s small and quiet …but…but from that…the crowd stops its hubbub. THEY ACTUALLY START TO LISTEN…

You can almost hear a pin drop among 90,000 entranced spectators.

And in a miracle of music, they are fixated…and the audience is just an audience of JUST ONE. As each person’s connecting with her… and personally I’ve got chills. And the 600 million watching worldwide finds Tracy. Her recently released album goes to #1 in most countries within a months’ time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=teZsA_ci-7E There are songs are just other worldly, a frozen moment in time, and are iconic. I don’t think I’m wrong to say that the ‘one-hit wonder’ which is “Fast Cars”, the debut single from the debut album TRACY CHAPMAN is just unique and special.

Surprisingly to me, it only reached #6 in the US. It’s a very personal story and song, and it immediately hits home even if her story isn’t yours.

The self-titled album sells 6 million in the US and 20 Million in the world. In the UK, it is in the Top 50 of best-selling albums ever, right ahead of the Grease Soundtrack and the Marshall Mathers LP. Good for Tracy!

Better for Music! 9.

10.

11.

12.