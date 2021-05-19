Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

Lollapalooza was cancelled last year due to the pandemic like almost every other big public event, but word of a 2021 fest trickled out long before the world began to reopen, thanks to Neal Schon’s claim around New Year’s that Journey would be headlining the event. Last week local authorities confirmed that Lolla was approved to go forward this summer, and now the lineup has been revealed. Journey are indeed on it.

Topping the bill are Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, and Tyler, The Creator. Also on tap: DaBaby, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, Brockhampton, Jack Harlow, Marshmello, Polo G, Jimmy Eat World, Giveon, Whitney, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, All Time Low, Freddie Gibbs, White Reaper, Orville Peck, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Band Of Horses, Kaytranada, Hinds, Iann Dior, Limp Bizkit(?), Slowthai, Noga Erez, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Princess Nokia, Kim Petras, Mick Jenkins, and many more.

Lollapalooza will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29 to Aug. 1. Tickets are available here. Chicago is also hosting the Pitchfork Music Festival and Riot Fest in September.