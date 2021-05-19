Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

News May 19, 2021 11:02 AM By Chris DeVille

Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

News May 19, 2021 11:02 AM By Chris DeVille

Lollapalooza was cancelled last year due to the pandemic like almost every other big public event, but word of a 2021 fest trickled out long before the world began to reopen, thanks to Neal Schon’s claim around New Year’s that Journey would be headlining the event. Last week local authorities confirmed that Lolla was approved to go forward this summer, and now the lineup has been revealed. Journey are indeed on it.

Topping the bill are Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, and Tyler, The Creator. Also on tap: DaBaby, Young Thug, Modest Mouse, Megan Thee Stallion, Brittany Howard, Brockhampton, Jack Harlow, Marshmello, Polo G, Jimmy Eat World, Giveon, Whitney, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, All Time Low, Freddie Gibbs, White Reaper, Orville Peck, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Band Of Horses, Kaytranada, Hinds, Iann Dior, Limp Bizkit(?), Slowthai, Noga Erez, Earthgang, Tate McRae, Princess Nokia, Kim Petras, Mick Jenkins, and many more.

Lollapalooza will take place at Chicago’s Grant Park from July 29 to Aug. 1. Tickets are available here. Chicago is also hosting the Pitchfork Music Festival and Riot Fest in September.

Chris DeVille Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Richard Marx’s “Hold On To The Nights”

    3 days ago

    The Number Ones: Steve Winwood’s “Roll With It”

    22 hours ago

    Pitchfork Festival 2021 Lineup

    3 days ago

    Sinéad O’Connor Reveals How Prince Terrorized Her In New Memoir

    2 days ago

    Lollapalooza 2021 Lineup

    20 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest