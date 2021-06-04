Jessie Ware – “Hot N Heavy”

Jessie Ware is revisiting her great 2020 LP What’s Your Pleasure?, one of the best albums of last year, with What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Edition, a deluxe reissue out next week. Along with a remix of “Adore You” and “Overtime,” which wasn’t included on the original release for some reason, The Platinum Pleasure Edition will include six brand new tracks. We’ve already heard one of them, “Please,” an absolute banger that topped our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list when it came out. And today she’s sharing “Hot N Heavy,” another disco-tinged dance-pop jam co-written by Shungudzo Kuyimba, Model Child, and SG Lewis and co-produced with Lewis. Listen below.

What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure Editionis out 6/11 via PMR Records/Friends Keep Secrets/Interscope Records. Pre-order it here.