The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Although Squid’s debut Bright Green Field isn’t a direct commentary on current events, so much of it clearly emerged from a tumultuous couple of years. The same as in the US, Squid’s native UK has weathered the fallout and repercussions from years of incompetent and/or craven right-wing leadership. On “Pamphlets,” Ollie Judge sings of information overload in the same way that he’s referenced on other Squid tracks, but this time it’s a particular image — misinformation overload, right-wing propaganda pamphlets piling up outside his door, and an image of staying inside with a barrier up against the warped world waiting on his front stoop.



“Pamphlets” isn’t as densely conceptual as a lot of other Bright Green Field material; Judge found his way to some of these lyrics while playing the song onstage. His angst is visceral and immediate, and “Pamphlets” is a seething, roiling, propulsive song that allows all that anxiety and anger to spill over time and time again. In the context of Bright Green Field, “Pamphlets” is the towering closer. It’s one of those epic eight-minute Squid jams that rises and falls but keeps building until, finally, it releases in a maelstrom of noise. The band are all thrashing away together, Judge pushes his voice into the red. At the same time, “Pamphlets” is a deeply infectious song. In the past several weeks, I haven’t been able to stop listening to it, and now it feels like this may be the best song to Squid’s name yet. This is the band at the height of their powers — brainy, weird, and knotted, but also cathartic and catchy, burning away bleak times and maddening headlines with furious, overflowing colors. —Ryan