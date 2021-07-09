Post Malone – “Motley Crew”

Over the past year, Post Malone has been leaning into rock music of all different stripes. He’s performed a whole Nirvana tribute livestream, he was almost on a Fleet Foxes album, he’s covered Alice In Chains and Black Sabbath and Hootie & the Blowfish and Sturgill Simpson.

He has a particular affinity for Mötley Crüe. Drummer Tommy Lee played on a track from his 2018 album Beerbongs & Bentleys. Last year, Posty was the featured guest a track called “Tommy Lee” by the Orlando sing-rapper Tylah Yaweh. Lee would eventually play drums on a remix of that track.

Today, Post Malone is releasing a new single of his own called “Motley Crew.” It’s his first proper single since his blockbuster 2019 album Hollywood’s Bleeding came out. Check it out below.