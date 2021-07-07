Stef Chura – “Good Time” (Esther Rose Cover)

A few months ago, the New Orleans country-folk singer-songwriter Esther Rose released her lovely album How Many Times. Next week, that album will get a sort of reimagining. On the How Many More Times EP, a bunch of different artists have taken on songs from How Many Times and reimagined them. We’ve already posted covers from Shamir and Anjimile, and now the Detroit indie rocker Stef Chura has done some cool new things with Rose’s song “Good Time.”

With her cover, Chura has turned “Good Time” into pulsing, synth-laced garage rock. Rather than Rose’s vulnerability, Chura brings a hard and propulsive swagger. But the song itself translates just fine to a very different voice and to a whole new genre. Those hooks still hit. They might even hit harder.

Talking about the cover, Chura says:

I chose “Good Time” because it is obviously the bop of the album. When I heard the song, I really wanted to strip it of all its country. I’d say it turned out like the evil twin of the original. Fun fact: I recorded it in New Orleans (where I live now) with Ross Farbe, who recorded Esther’s album.

Listen below.

How Many More Times is out 7/16 on Father/Daughter Records. Pre-order it here.