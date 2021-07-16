HAIM – “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache”

HAIM have released a new song, “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache,” which appears on the soundtrack to the upcoming film The Last Letter From Your Lover. The movie premieres on Netflix next week on 7/23 (in the US, at least), but Haim’s contribution to it is available to hear now. The track was produced by Dave Fridmann and Ariel Rechtshaid.

It’s the sister trio’s first proper track since last year’s Women In Music Pt. III, though for the holidays they released a spin on “Christmas Wrapping” and they recruited Taylor Swift for a remix of “Gasoline” after their evermore guest spot.

HAIM have another project in the works with Netflix: Earlier this year, it was revealed the streaming service’s animated musical The Witch Boy will feature “original music” from them.

Listen to “Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache” below.

Here’s the trailer for the film:

