Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Rae Street” On Fallon

News August 18, 2021 6:30 PM By Peter Helman

Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Rae Street” On Fallon

News August 18, 2021 6:30 PM By Peter Helman

Melbourne indie rock hero Courtney Barnett is returning in November with Things Take Time, Take Time, her first new album in over three years. She’s already shared a couple of songs from it, including “Before You Gotta Go” and lead single/opening track “Rae Street,” a jangly folk ballad that we named the best song of the week when it came out last month. Last night, she went and played it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it sounded just as good live. Watch her performance below.

Peter Helman Staff

tags in this article

Comments

    MOST COMMENTED

    The Number Ones: Janet Jackson’s “Miss You Much”

    20 hours ago

    The Number Ones: Milli Vanilli’s “Girl I’m Gonna Miss You”

    3 days ago

    Lorde – “Mood Ring”

    2 days ago

    Premature Evaluation: Deafheaven Infinite Granite

    3 days ago

    Kanye Announces Yet Another Donda Show

    15 hours ago

    more from News

    Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

    As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

    Stereogum Media

    Stereogum Digest