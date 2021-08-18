Watch Courtney Barnett Perform “Rae Street” On Fallon
Melbourne indie rock hero Courtney Barnett is returning in November with Things Take Time, Take Time, her first new album in over three years. She’s already shared a couple of songs from it, including “Before You Gotta Go” and lead single/opening track “Rae Street,” a jangly folk ballad that we named the best song of the week when it came out last month. Last night, she went and played it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and it sounded just as good live. Watch her performance below.