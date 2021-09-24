Watch Jason Isbell Make Trevor Noah Uncomfortable On The Daily Show

News September 24, 2021 11:04 AM By Tom Breihan

These days, country-rock superstar Jason Isbell is everywhere. He’s talking vaccines with Dr. Fauci. He’s playing himself on Billions. He’s coming out with a benefit covers album. The man seems to truly enjoy being famous, and he’s good at it, too. Isbell has been on Trevor Noah’s Daily Show a few times; he was last on a year ago, talking about COVID-19 stuff. Last night, Isbell was back on the show, and he was there to be funny.

Isbell was in the studio for last night’s Daily Show, though he and Trevor Noah maintained social-distance separation. Noah introduced Isbell as his new comic sidekick. The idea was that Noah would tell a joke, and Isbell would play a guitar riff. In practice, though, things turned out differently. Watch it happen below.

Isbells’ benefit covers album Georgia Blue is out 10/15 on his Southeastern label. Pre-order it here.

