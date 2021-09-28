Kanye West Gonna Fix Donda
Kanye West is apparently taking a break from his eternal quest to fix “Wolves” by fixing Donda instead: Hypebeast reports that Kanye uploaded a new version of the album to streaming platforms yesterday. In addition to new mixes of tracks like “Junya,” “God Breathed,” “Come To Life,” and “Jail pt 2,” Chris Brown and KayCyy have been removed from “New Again” and “Keep My Spirit Alive,” respectively, with the Sunday Service Choir featured on the hooks instead. Listen to the new Donda below.