The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die – “Trouble”

Nu-emo monarchs and word-count devourers The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die are about to return with Illusory Walls, their first new album since 2017. They’ve already shared the early tracks “Invading The World Of The Guilty As A Spirit Of Vengeance” and “Queen Sophie For President.” Now, with the album release looming, they’ve also dropped the sweeping, ambitious new track “Trouble.”

“Trouble” isn’t as epic as a couple of the songs on Illusory Walls, but it still sounds pretty fucking big. The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die have clearly picked up some melodic, progged-out tricks from Sunny Day Real Estate, a band that they covered last year, and the song tackles the big subject of an increasingly inhospitable world: “We might take our lives too seriously/ What else is comedy, but acceptance of the real/ When you can’t afford the hospital/ And the ground is all banana peels?” Listen below.

Illusory Walls is out 10/8 (digitally) and 12/3 (on vinyl) via Epitaph Records. Pre-order it here.