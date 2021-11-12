Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Meanwhile, at the not jangley anymore side of town. . .

R.e.M. released Out of Time.

Ever since Document, the band had been gaining more and more recognition outside of the underground without losing much of their street cred and the critics support but with this one, whoa nelly, did they take off in ways no one was expecting. Burned and exhausted after the Green tour, they took a much needed year-long break before they began recording the album. The record is a very elegant one, with a sublime production, the songs just whistle by and it’s over before you know it, and in those eleven songs there are plenty of jewels. Also, you could consider it an album of extremes in a way, it has “Shiny Happy People” one of the most silly songs they ever wrote, but it also has “Country Feedback” one of their most raw and beautiful (easy 10), you can hear the anger in Micheal’s voice; it has the amazing vocal contributions of Kate Pierson on the mentioned Shiny and the great closer “Me in Honey” but also the awkward elements of rapper of KRS-One on “Radio Song”. It has one of the prettiest instrumentals ever in “Endgame” (pretty10) but also the ominous approaching eerie vibe of “Low” (another 10). “Near Wild Heaven” is perfect pop and has the always superb Mike Mills vocal. And then there is that song, the one with the mandolin, the one that would hit #4 on the chart. the one with the video full of religious imagery and dreamlike sequences by Tarsem Singh who would later go on to direct such visual delights of eye candy like the Cell and The Fall. “Losing my Religion” came about while Peter Buck was learning to play that recently bought mandolin. The vocal is a first take. The album will top the charts in the US, UK, Canada and a lot more countries. It will end up selling more than 20 million copies world wide. It will apparently contribute to the passing of the “Motor Voter Act” thanks to the longbox packaging , which had the petition at the back. But their true masterpiece will come along next. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3coDah-ZQU https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qpMazXiv-lg