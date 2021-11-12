Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
ICYI today we launched the Stereogum Shop where you can buy all sorts of merch that’ll help fellow commenters identify you in the wild. Thanks to everyone who already purchased stuff! As a small, independent publication this additional revenue source will be really crucial to us – hopefully you see some stuff in the store you like. The merch is print-on-demand, which means we make a lot less money per item than if we had a warehouse of inventory, so unfortunately you will have to spend twice as much as you spent at the Red (Taylor’s Version) shop. To celebrate our launch, someone hacked my Twitter and is pushing bogus PS5s. Those you probably shouldn’t buy.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#10
|blochead
|Score:36 | Nov 11th
How many of them reference me? Assuming all
|#9
|blochead
|Score:38 | Nov 9th
The pronouns appeared to be correct on multiple parts of the article with a single mistake. Perhaps a quick “hey guys you made a single error up there on the pronounds” is in order. As opposed to this snarky shit that isn’t necessary in any way.
|#8
|jhonn0
|Score:40 | Nov 9th
So, learning from one’s mistakes, acknowledging them, and growing/maturing… not good enough?
|#7
|ozcorp
|Score:41 | Nov 10th
Meanwhile, at the not jangley anymore side of town. . .
The record is a very elegant one, with a sublime production, the songs just whistle by and it’s over before you know it, and in those eleven songs there are plenty of jewels. Also, you could consider it an album of extremes in a way, it has “Shiny Happy People” one of the most silly songs they ever wrote, but it also has “Country Feedback” one of their most raw and beautiful (easy 10), you can hear the anger in Micheal’s voice; it has the amazing vocal contributions of Kate Pierson on the mentioned Shiny and the great closer “Me in Honey” but also the awkward elements of rapper of KRS-One on “Radio Song”. It has one of the prettiest instrumentals ever in “Endgame” (pretty10) but also the ominous approaching eerie vibe of “Low” (another 10). “Near Wild Heaven” is perfect pop and has the always superb Mike Mills vocal.
And then there is that song, the one with the mandolin, the one that would hit #4 on the chart. the one with the video full of religious imagery and dreamlike sequences by Tarsem Singh who would later go on to direct such visual delights of eye candy like the Cell and The Fall. “Losing my Religion” came about while Peter Buck was learning to play that recently bought mandolin. The vocal is a first take.
The album will top the charts in the US, UK, Canada and a lot more countries. It will end up selling more than 20 million copies world wide. It will apparently contribute to the passing of the “Motor Voter Act” thanks to the longbox packaging , which had the petition at the back. But their true masterpiece will come along next.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-3coDah-ZQU
|#6
|slobbering_fawn
|Score:44 | Nov 6th
Just read that account on instagram, and it is absolutely heartbreaking. This should not happen at a concert.
It reminds of an experience I had when I was 15, seeing Rage Against the Machine at Lollapalooza ‘08. Me and a group of friends camped out at the main stage all day so we’d have a good spot for Rage – we were maybe like 20 rows from the stage.
I was stoked all day, but about an hour before the band took the stage the crowd really got so packed it, all of us were shoulder to shoulder and in the summer heat it was hard to breathe. I was sweaty, thirsty, feeling like a sardine in a can, and starting to feel overwhelmed and anxious.
When Rage took the stage and broke into “Testify,” I became lost in a sea of bodies- everybody was jumping to the music, bodies pushing into others, I was sandwiched between people and my feet were barely touching the ground. It’s like nothing I had ever experienced before or experienced since them – and I’ve been in plenty of mosh pits. By the first chorus of the first song I felt totally unsafe and decided I needed to get out of there, even though I’d waited all day for that spot and the music sounded incredible.
Luckily, Rage Against the Machine was watching the crowd and could see that the situation was getting dangerous. After the first song, the band paused and asked everyone to step back to give the people up front more room, Zack reminded everyone to look out for their neighbors in the crowd. I was also lucky to be near a security barricade that had a sufficient number of security guards that were pulling people out of the crowd that wanted to leave- I felt sort of chickenshit getting pulled out, but I didn’t hesitate or regret it.
I don’t know if Travis Scott was aware of the dangerous conditions in the crowd during his concert. Maybe he couldn’t see what was happening, I’m sure he has a crazy light show that was shining down at the stage the entire time. But the fact that he has a track record of encouraging reckless and dangerous behavior from large crowds, with at least two previous incidents that made headlines… that’s significant, I think.
When 8 people die tragically, accountability is important. And even more important is preventing something like this from happening again.
|#5
|padfoot24
|Score:46 | Nov 11th
Scott, how many t-shirts do I have to buy to fund the development of a “mute” feature in the comment section?
|#4
|you beautiful bastard.
|Score:46 | Nov 9th
Maybe not quite as embarrassing as lending your name to conspiracy theory bullshit, tho.
|#3
|Scott Lapatine
|Score:48 | Nov 11th
New comments platform coming next week — really!
|#2
|Both Grouse
|Score:48 | Nov 9th
Now THIS is how you issue an apology. Seems to be a lost skill these days…
|#1
|raptor jesus
|Score:51 | Nov 6th
Imagine thinking that typing “R-slur’d” puts you in the clear and that you still have great points to make in a comment section about people dying.
THIS WEEK’S 5 LOWEST RATED COMMENTS
|#5
|corporal_IDF
|Score:-39 | Nov 6th
|
that travis scott sure knows how to whip up a crowd
|#4
|corporal_IDF
|Score:-39 | Nov 6th
|
yeah, it’s where when people Americans try to blame the loudest black guy in the nearby area
|#3
|corporal_IDF
|Score:-42 | Nov 6th
|
lol, Americans love to take 0 responsibility for their own deaths
|#2
|Grapefruit Seltzer
|Score:-43 | Nov 6th
|
That is some real R-slur’d logic you’ve got there. Esp if he didn’t do anything to incite. I don’t care about TS one way or the other here but the pile on in this comment section is concerning for a multitude of reasons.
|#1
|corporal_IDF
|Score:-45 | Nov 6th
|
couldn’t have happened to a worse fanbase
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|stereodog
|Score:26 | Nov 9th
|
This is my dream come true!!!! Let us find elation!!!
