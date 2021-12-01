Watch LCD Soundsystem Play “Other Voices” Live For The First Time

News December 1, 2021 2:57 PM By Peter Helman

LCD Soundsystem are in the midst of their big residency at Brooklyn Steel right now. At the opening night last Tuesday, they covered Spacemen 3 and Joy Division. The next day, they played “Beat Connection” for the first time in 16 years. And during their fourth show of the 20-date run last night, they performed “Other Voices” off of their 2017 comeback album American Dream for the first time ever. Scroll through to the fifth slide to watch below via BrooklynVegan.

