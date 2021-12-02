To promote the reissue, the band appeared on James Corden’s Late Late Show last night. First, singer-songwriter Fran Healy did a remote interview with Corden, flashing back on the band’s glory days and detailing some of the goodies in the bonus tracks. Then there was a performance of Invisible Band single “Side,” the one that goes “The grass is always greener on the other side” and then proceeds into lessons on geometry and philosophy. Good song. Haven’t heard it in a minute. Watch below.

The deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band is out 12/3 on CD and digitally and 1/7 on vinyl via Craft.