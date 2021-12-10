Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments

Thank you everyone for the warm welcome on Monday. I will begin with my obligatory patriotic duty. Should you require a palette-cleanser, please see the following: 1. Have Not Been the Same: an easy read of a tome, summarizing Alt Rock in Canada from 1985 to 1995. 2. Perfect Youth: The Birth of Canadian Punk. The Canadian version of Our Band Could be Your Life. 3. On a Cold Road. Did you read Mark Lanegan’s book? If so, replace every story about drugs and violence and replace with all things hockey (scores; anecdotes, prophecies, etc.) It’s awesome. As for this tune, here goes. Since Christmas 1990, I was obssessed with Robin Hood.

There were medieval themed Legos around that time, and the Robin Hood-esque sets were my favorite. Further, one of the major gas stations around Toronto had a set of kids’ books, which you could collect as part of a loyalty program/points thing. My father collected them all. One was Robin Hood. Again: my favorite. Side note: the previous summer that gas station had a cool Italia ’90 soccer ball, which in the summer of ’91 now served as a cannonball against the Sheriff of Nottinghams’ forces. I remember running around in the back yard with green cap, green t-shirt made to look like a tunic, makeshift bow and arrow, when, suddenly, there

was an ad on the radio that blew my mind: Robin Hood, Prince of Thieves.

It felt like the stars aligned. I ran inside to tell my mother. She only smiled. Saying “we’ll see.” I never did get to see the movie in the theatres.

But my parents bought me the VHS when it was first released. It was a disappointment to 7 year old me.

The film was too dark. The mythology of a “prince of thieves”, as I understood it from the books and my own imagination, was nowhere to be found. Fast forward to Grade 6. Last day of school. I am slow dancing with my crush to this song. I ask her if she wil be my girlfriend.

I thought we would be together for that summer and for all of Grade 7 and beyond.

It only lasted a few weeks thereafter. She ended it. Since, there were two more occasions where this song was playing in the background as I got my heart broken.

I would like to think that this stuff does not get to me (portents, premonitions, that sort of thing). But I just can’t shake it with this song. One day, I hope to muster the courage to actually sit down and listen to this thing and try to analyze it on its own. But, right now, with a wife and son, I don’t want to tempt fate. To end on a lighter note: my merry men in the vanguard report that we shall soon find ourselves further in the Northern Lands of Kingdom Can Con. Should this community see it fit then, as this great chronicle continues to unfold, I am prepared to lead, and welcome all to the ranks, of the Defenders of Dion. Lady Dion is strong and true, for she knows the power of love. Soon she will begin her noble advance on Carey’s Reign of Terror and Bolton’s machinations, a tumultuous time in all realms as the Almighty Houston

and they who don the crest of Boyz II Men avail themselves of a well-deserved repose in Carey and Bolton’s relentless assault. If you have doubts, know that our hearts will always go on. Our scouts also report reinforcements from Lady Twain, Morissette and McLaughlin, a most virtuous and strong triumvirate. And our days will be filled with jest from the zany troubadours known as the Barenaked Ladies. Although they have one melody that poisons the ear. Be assured, dear friends, that there is one tune from Lady Dion, a duet with a deplorable demon, for which I will shall not take up the sword. Nevertheless, we welcome you. [cue intro riff to Man, I Feel Like a Woman]