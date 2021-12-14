So, uh, yeah. Burial is wearing a mask, just like the rest of us. Maybe that’s not really Burial! Maybe he’s pulling a DOOM on us! Maybe Burial just loves the pandemic because he doesn’t have to reveal his face to anyone.

This not-very-revealing new photo comes to us alongside news of a new record. This year, Burial has released his “Chemz” b/w “Dolphinz” single and Shock Power Of Love, a split EP with Blackdown. Next month, he’ll follow those releases with a new five-track EP called Antidawn. Burial hasn’t yet shared any of those songs, but here’s how a press release describes the new EP:

Antidawn reduces Burial’s music to just the vapors. The record explores an interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience. In the resulting no man’s land, lyrics take precedence over song, lonely phrases colour the haze, a stark and fragmented structure makes time slow down. Antidawn seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night. The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops.

Sounds great! Check out the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Strange Neighbourhood”

02 “Antidawn”

03 “Shadow Paradise”

04 “New Love”

05 “Upstairs Flat”

The Antidawn EP is out 1/6 on digital and 1/28 on vinyl and CD, via Hyperdub.