Fly Anakin – “Black Be The Source” (Feat. Pink Siifu & Billz Egypt)

Richmond underground rapper and Mutant Academy leader Fly Anakin is releasing his proper debut solo album Frank next month. And today, following recent tracks “Ghost,” “Sean Price,” and the Madlib-produced “No Dough,” he’s back with one final advance single. “Black Be The Source” features vocalist Billz Egypt and Anakin’s regular collaborator Pink Siifu, with whom he has released the joint album FlySiifu and the $mokebreak EP. Listen and watch the Jabari Canada-directed video celebrating Black history and culture below.

Frank is out 3/11 via Lex.

