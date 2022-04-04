Wet Leg – “Ur Mum”

In the 10 or so years I’ve been doing this job, it’s hard to remember a band with an ascension as sudden as Wet Leg’s — the band went from unknown to one of the buzziest indie bands in recent memory, in a way that more so recalls the blog hype cycle of the ’00s. So far, they’ve had the songs to back it up. Since June of last year, Wet Leg have released “Chaise Longue,” “Wet Dream,” “Too Late Now,” and “Angelica.” We’ve named them a Band To Watch and ranked most of those songs amongst our favorites when they came out. Now, Wet Leg’s debut album is finally upon us. But ahead of Friday, they’re back with one more single.

Wet Leg’s latest is called “Ur Mum.” It’s a mixture of a pissed-off-at-an-ex track and a goodbye to a dead-end hometown. “I was pretty angry at the way things had gone in this particular dynamic,” Rhian Teasdale said in a statement. “It’s just a diss song I wrote to make myself feel better. It worked.”

“Ur Mum” also comes with a video directed by Lava La Rue. “The ‘Ur Mum’ video was all about bringing the viewer into the Wet Leg world – sprinkling details throughout the visual that not only reference at least 4 songs off the album but also plenty of inside jokes within the band too,” La Rue said. “Artistically it shows where the aesthetic of American indie films like Napoleon Dynamite fit perfectly in the scape of rural British settings — this concept first came to me when the band took me to IOW for the first time — I saw the connection and it all clicked into place.” Check it out below.

Wet Leg is out 4/8 via Domino. Pre-order it here.