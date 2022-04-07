Watch The Strokes Play “Under Cover Of Darkness” For The First Time In Six Years

The Strokes were supposed to play Brooklyn’s Barclays Center this past New Year’s Eve, just like they did as 2019 tipped over into 2020. Due to a COVID surge spurred on by the omicron variant, the show was postponed, but it finally took place Wednesday night. They even did a pretend countdown to the new year before their encore, as they should. No reason not to displace time when you’re out there having sloppy, nostalgic fun.

The hit-laden 18-song performance included “Eternal Summer,” which just recently made its live debut at Lollapalooza Argentina. It did not include “At The Door,” “Someday,” or “Ode To The Mets,” which were reportedly on the setlist but cut for time. Most notably, the main set concluded with Angles standout “Under Cover Of Darkness,” which the Strokes hadn’t played since 2016. Check out a couple different videos of that, plus the setlist, below.

SETLIST:

“Bad Decisions”

“Juicebox”

“Eternal Summer”

“New York City Cops”

“Hard to Explain”

“Brooklyn Bridge To Chorus”

“What Ever Happened?”

“Reptilia”

“Under Control”

“The Adults Are Talking”

“Heart In A Cage”

“Electricityscape”

“Razorblade”

“Selfless”

“Trying Your Luck”

“You Only Live Once”

“Under Cover Of Darkness”

ENCORE:

“Take It Or Leave It”