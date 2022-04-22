Back in January, Warpaint announced Radiate Like This, their first album in nearly six years. So far we’ve heard a couple songs from it, including “Champion” and “Stevie.” The album’s just a few weeks away now, but first Warpaint are back with another single.

The latest preview of Radiate Like This arrives in the form of “Hips.” Emily Kokal compared the track to “gyrations of the birth of a new world.” It has that trademark Warpaint style, seasick grooves mixed with faintly haunting melodies.

Check it out below.

Radiate Like This is out 5/6 on Virgin. Pre-order it here.