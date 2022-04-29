Watch Paul McCartney Break Out Beatles Live Rarities At Spokane Tour Opener

Paul McCartney is back in the US playing arenas and stadiums for the first time since 2019, and with his 80th birthday looming, you’d better go see him if you get the chance. The Beatles/Wings legend’s tour kicked off in Spokane last night at Spokane Arena. According to setlist.fm, his setlist was littered with classics as usual, including some he hasn’t performed live for many years: “Getting Better” for the first time since 2003, “You Never Give Me Your Money” for the first time since 2003, “She Came In Through The Bathroom Window” for the first time since 2008. I would like to see McCartney perform these songs, preferably with my father.

Last night’s set also featured the live debut of “Women And Wives” from 2020’s quarantine album McCartney III, and the encore began with a bit where Macca sang “I’ve Got A Feeling” as a duet with John Lennon’s isolated vocals from the Beatles’ famous rooftop concert, as seen in Get Back. Check out videos of most of that below (still seeking “You Never Give Me Your Money” footage), where you can also find the full setlist.

SETLIST:

“Can’t Buy Me Love”

“Junior’s Farm”

“Letting Go”

“Got To Get You Into My Life”

“Come On To Me”

“Let Me Roll It” (followed by “Foxy Lady” jam)

“Getting Better”

“Women And Wives”

“My Valentine”

“Nineteen Hundred And Eighty-Five”

“Maybe I’m Amazed”

“I’ve Just Seen A Face”

“In Spite Of All The Danger”

“Love Me Do”

“Dance Tonight”

“Blackbird”

“Here Today”

“Queenie Eye”

“Lady Madonna”

“Fuh You”

“Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!”

“Something”

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

“You Never Give Me Your Money”

“She Came In Through the Bathroom Window”

“Get Back”

“Band On The Run”

“Let It Be”

“Live And Let Die”

“Hey Jude”

ENCORE:

“I’ve Got A Feeling”

“Birthday”

“Helter Skelter”

“Golden Slumbers”

“Carry That Weight”

“The End”