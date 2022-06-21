Watch Lego Weird Al Sing New Song “Scarif Beach Party” In Lego Star Wars Summer Vacation Trailer
“Weird Al” Yankovic has a new original song called “Scarif Beach Party” featured in the upcoming animated Disney+ special LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation. A new trailer for the special has just been released, which includes a preview of “Scarif Beach Party” and a look at a Lego-fied Weird Al himself performing the track at, perhaps not so surprisingly, a beach party on the Star Wars planet called Scarif.
Other Weird Al ephemera this year: graphic novel, pinball machine, biopic.
Watch the trailer below.