Watch Nardwuar Interview Harry Styles About Elvis, Fleetwood Mac, & Peter Gabriel At Coachella

News August 19, 2022 10:30 AM By Tom Breihan
The longtime cult figure Nardwuar is in his element when he’s interviewing punk bands or impish rappers. Every once in a while, though, Nardwuar gets a chance to punish one of the biggest pop stars in the world. That’s what happened in the latest Nardwuar video. When Harry Styles was headlining Coachella earlier this year, singing with Shania Twain and Lizzo, Nardwuar came to talk to the man. He brought gifts.

In a 22-minute video, the reliably squeaky Nardwuar bombarded Harry Styles, who seemed slightly drowsy, with rock ephemera. Those items led to deeper discussions, as they always do. Styles talked about learning to singing along with Elvis Presley as a kid and about singing with Joni Mitchell at her house. He also got into his Fleetwood Mac and Peter Gabriel fandom. The Cribs get a shoutout, too. And Styles discussed some of his own merch, including a weird-looking Styles doll and a One Direction toothbrush. Watch it all happen below.

Harry Styles’ new album Harry’s House is out now on Columbia.

