Brandy Starring In A24 Horror Film The Front Room

Brandy will star in a new horror film from A24 called The Front Room, which will be directed and written by Max and Sam Eggers — the brothers of Robert Eggers of The Northman, The Lighthouse, and The Witch fame. As Variety reports, the movie “follows a young, newly pregnant couple forced to take in an ailing stepmother who has long been estranged from the family.” It’s based on a short story by Susan Hill. Also in the cast are Kathryn Hunter, Andrew Burnap, and Neal Huff.

Brandy, in addition to her music career, is of course also an actress: She starred in Moesha for six years and also had memorable roles with 1997’s Cinderella and 1998’s I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, though her acting roles as of late have been more sporadic. Last year, she starred in the ABC musical drama Queens, which was canceled after one season.

She joins a whole host of musicians that have appeared in horror films recently. Just yesterday, Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan, Fred Durst, and others were attached to a different A24 horror movie, I Saw The TV Glow. Kid Cudi had a role in X earlier this year, another A24 film. Flying Lotus is working on his second horror film, Ash, and this past April Foo Fighters’ horror-comedy STUDIO 666 had a theatrical release. Are you even a musician if you’re not involved in a horror movie this year?