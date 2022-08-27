Last night, the recently reunited My Chemical Romance performed at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, where they played “Burn Bright” for the first time live. “Burn Bright” is taken from the emo greats’ post-breakup compilation album Conventional Weapons, which came out in 2013 and features 10 unreleased tracks recorded in 2009 — prior to the making of MCR’s fourth studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys. MCR also pulled from that album a few days ago on August 24 in Nashville, where they performed “The World Is Ugly” for the first time in 14 years.

MCR have been resurfacing lots of obscure material on this reunion tour, which kicked off in May. Earlier in August, they did “Bury Me In Black” for the first time in 19 years at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Later in that show, they did “This Is The Best Day Ever” for the first time since 2005 — that one was on their debut LP I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Watch My Chemical Romance perform “Burn Bright” for the first time live below.