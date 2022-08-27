Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Burn Bright” Live For The First Time

News August 27, 2022 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Burn Bright” Live For The First Time

News August 27, 2022 12:26 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Last night, the recently reunited My Chemical Romance performed at Raleigh’s PNC Arena, where they played “Burn Bright” for the first time live. “Burn Bright” is taken from the emo greats’ post-breakup compilation album Conventional Weapons, which came out in 2013 and features 10 unreleased tracks recorded in 2009 — prior to the making of MCR’s fourth studio album, Danger Days: The True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys. MCR also pulled from that album a few days ago on August 24 in Nashville, where they performed “The World Is Ugly” for the first time in 14 years.

MCR have been resurfacing lots of obscure material on this reunion tour, which kicked off in May. Earlier in August, they did “Bury Me In Black” for the first time in 19 years at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Later in that show, they did “This Is The Best Day Ever” for the first time since 2005 — that one was on their debut LP I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.

Watch My Chemical Romance perform “Burn Bright” for the first time live below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Daniele Luppi & Greg Gonzalez – “The Rose You Kept”

3 days ago 0

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

4 days ago 0

New Supergroup L.S. Dunes Features Members Of Thursday, Circa Survive, MCR, & Coheed And Cambria

1 day ago 0

Songs For The Deaf Turns 20

2 days ago 0

Fauness – “Mystery”

3 days ago 0

more from News

Hi. It looks like you're using an ad blocker.

As an independent website, we rely on our measly advertising income to keep the lights on. Our ads are not too obtrusive, promise. Would you please disable adblock?

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest