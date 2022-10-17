For nearly 20 years, the great Miami stoner-metal band kicked out big riffs and bigger hooks. They toured relentlessly, they banged out five studio albums, and they always kicked ass but never drew too much attention to themselves. Evidently, it got to be too much for frontman Steve Brooks, who lives on the opposite coast from his bandmates and who finally decided to hang it up. A few months ago, Brooks announced that his next tour with Torche would be his last with the band. A month ago, Torche released “It Never Began,” one more one-off single with Brooks. Then Torche finally confirmed that they would break up at the end of Brooks’ final tour with the band. That happened last night.

Torche deserved a big sendoff, but that’s not what they got. Instead, the band’s last show was opening for Meshuggah and In Flames at the Tabernacle in Atlanta. There aren’t a whole lot of videos from last night’s Torche set online, and from what I can tell, most of the people who were watching them didn’t realize that they were seeing the band’s final show. From the scant available evidence, Torche still ruled.

On the one hand, it’s oddly fitting for such an unpretentious band to have such an unpretentious ending. On the other, I would hope that this leaves the window open for future Torche reunions, or at least for them to come together for one final hometown blowoff, if they feel like it. Either way, you can see a couple of videos from last night’s set below.