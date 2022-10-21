Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments

Taylor Swift dropped a new album and put John Early in her music video. This guy’s excited! The album’s also got Lana Del Rey, but just barely; maybe someone stole her part. And Midnights producer Jack Antonoff celebrated release week by wearing a Stereogum shirt. 👀

Jack Antonoff in a Stereogum t-shirt at his Audio Engineering Society NY keynote today 🫶https://t.co/0QQZeL9Uae is open for all your Jack Antonoff Halloween costume needs [📷: @bleachfits] pic.twitter.com/0dUiVKNPXn — 𝖘𝖈𝖔𝖙𝖙𝖌𝖚𝖒 (@scottgum) October 19, 2022

Which one of you is Jack.

