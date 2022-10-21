Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best Comments
Taylor Swift dropped a new album and put John Early in her music video. This guy’s excited! The album’s also got Lana Del Rey, but just barely; maybe someone stole her part. And Midnights producer Jack Antonoff celebrated release week by wearing a Stereogum shirt. 👀
Which one of you is Jack.
THIS WEEK’S 10 HIGHEST RATED COMMENTS
|#9
|
|vails
|Score: 21 | Oct 14th
|
Line of the Day:
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Ashanti’s “Foolish”
|#8
|
|Scott Lapatine
|Score: 22 | Oct 19th
|
Happy 20th anniversary to Kelly attempting to text Nelly via spreadsheet. Bonus Beats:
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Dilemma” (Feat. Kelly Rowland)
|#7
|
|Justice
|Score: 22 | Oct 17th
|
Your mileage may vary on the quality of the other recent #1’s, but you can’t deny that this is the highest-energy song we’ve seen in these parts since before 9/11.
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”
|#6
|
|monsters
|Score: 23 | Oct 17th
|
LOL at billionaires buying social networks in the name of “free speech.”
|Posted in: Kanye West Acquiring Conservative Social Media App Parler
|#5
|
|roland1824
|Score: 23 | Oct 14th
|
Here’s an actual lie: “Nobody has died as a direct result of taking any of the various covid vaccines”. You can say it’s a low number, but it’s not a nonzero number, worldwide, with billions of doses administered.
|Posted in: M.I.A. Dropped From GQ Awards Over Vaccine Tweets, Explains Skepticism In New Interview
|#4
|
|JT Wolf
|Score: 24 | Oct 17th
|
Not much to note about this one. Candace Owens’ husband owns Parler, so her recent buddy-buddy act with Kanye was meant to help offload a bloated carcass of an app at a price well over true value and laugh all the way to the bank while doing it.
|Posted in: Kanye West Acquiring Conservative Social Media App Parler
|#3
|
|SrCarto
|Score: 28 | Oct 17th
|
Here’s a #1 that I heard a whole lot in its time! I never paid much attention to the lyrics of “Hot In Herre” (maybe on purpose), but enjoyed it when I heard it. I mostly just liked its sound.
For some reason, I had something of a soft spot for Nelly. Possibly, because he came from the middle of the country, which can sometimes seem to be overlooked when it comes to some genres of music. His more recent legal troubles notwithstanding, I still have something of a soft spot for him. I hope he is able to keep himself on the straight-and-narrow.
That’s a heck of a backstory provided by Tom. Thanks, I never would’ve known all those details!
On a personal note, I’d like to thank my TNOCS friends for all of Friday’s kind words and thoughts. Those well-wishes were (are) so meaningful, and so much appreciated! Our daughter’s wedding was beautiful, and went off perfectly. So, so memorable. Oh, and even though I’m not much of a dancer, I danced more at the reception than I have any evening of my life. And I even found it to be fun! Who woulda thunk it?
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Nelly’s “Hot In Herre”
|#2
|
|thepiratepenguin
|Score: 36 | Oct 14th
|
Win: “Soy un predator”
|Posted in: Beck Drops Off Arcade Fire’s North American Tour
|#1
|
|SrCarto
|Score: 40 | Oct 14th
|
Our oldest daughter is getting married tomorrow. A truly joyous occasion.
She’s always been a huge music fan, and started out as a Music Ed major in college (she ended up earning a Doctor of Pharmacy). As a little girl, her favorite song was “Kokomo”. (Hey, she was a preschooler!) As an adult, she loves a wide range of music, from hip hop to country to rock.
I stole a peek at the list of spotlighted songs for the reception, those that she and her fiancé selected for spotlight dances. One of the songs happens to be a Hot 100 #1. It will be the evening’s final dance. It also happens to be a TNOCS favorite.
With love from a proud dad, here’s tomorrow’s evening-capping song, a solid 10, just like the bride-to-be:
|Posted in: The Number Ones: Ashanti’s “Foolish”
THIS WEEK’S EDITOR-IN-CHIEF’S CHOICE
|
|64percentmice
|Oct 14th
|
Pretty good for the first ever AI-generated pop punk song.
Oh, people made this? Yikes.
|Posted in: Blink-182 – “Edging”
Meanwhile, at the perfect songs side of town . . .
The Flaming Lips released Do You Realize?
This song is one of those that may appear cheerful at first listen, but it’s a real downer of a song when you pay attention, making a point of how precarious life is. I mean it says “do you realize that everyone you know someday will die?” Still, it has such a sing-a-long quality in its melody that is very hard to resist. It also has bells, we need more songs with bells. The first single from Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, it has become their most popular song and was the official state song of Oklahoma for a while. That video is one fun trip.