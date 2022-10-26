Last year, the Philly-born and Berlin-based producer LSDXOXO released the truly nasty debut EP Dedicated 2 Disrespect. This year, he’s released singles like “SMD” and the Eartheater collab “Demons.” He’s also remixed Lady Gaga and produced the great new Kelela single “Happy Ending.” Right now, LSDXOXO is working on his debut album, and he’s just shared a new song called “Freak.” It seems impossible that there wasn’t already an LSDXOXO track called “Freak,” but that oversight has now been corrected.

“Freak” is a little slinkier than past LSDXOXO bangers, but it’s still very much in his lane. He’s still chanting about fucking over his own beats — this time, it’s “love it when I hit it to the beat” — but the beat is a little bit more of a shimmy, a little bit less of a pound. In a press release, LSDXOXO calls the track “something I made to step out of the heady process that is finalizing a debut album as a new writer and even newer vocalist. ‘Freak’ is the closing summary of a summer spent as a digital diva constantly on the move. Tour life isn’t always sexy, but when it is, it’s something to write home about!” Below, check out the digitally animated video from director Maurice Andresen.

“Freak” is out now on Floorgasm.