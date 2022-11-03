Swedish post-punkers Viagra Boys seem to be having fun cultivating a rep as chaos agents. If you’re going to grate cheese onto strangers’ heads at a rock show, they’re the band that you’ll want to go see. That feeling of unrestrained bedlam can be hard to get across on TV, but a well-thought-out look can accomplish a lot, and Viagra Boys have their gear situation figured out.

Here’s how Viagra Boys frontman Sebastian Murphy chose to present himself on American television: No shirt, Adidas track pants, gold chain, Bret Hart sunglasses, copious tattoos. (He didn’t choose to present himself with the tattoos; he already had those. The no-shirt thing was a decision, though.) The rest of the band also had fun with their stage attire — guitarist in Hawaiian shirt and tiny leather booty shorts, electronics guy in cowboy hat. In vibe, if not entirely in sound, the entire thing was very Turbonegro. Viagra Boys played “Troglodyte,” one of the hard-chugging singles from their recent album Cave World, and they seemed to have a lot of fun. Watch it happen below.

Also, please enjoy this photo of Viagra Boys in Nashville last month.

How do you cultivate that kind of spitting accuracy? Do you have to practice for hours everyday, or are you just born with it? And if you can spit like that, how do you miss out on the opportunity to spit into Jimmy Kimmel’s mouth? Cave World is out now on YEAR0001.