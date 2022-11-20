Earlier in 2022, the rap collective Brockhampton announced an indefinite hiatus, which eventually led up to their final album, The Family, which dropped on Thursday. The Family features 17 tracks (including the singles “Big Pussy” and “The Ending“) and — surprise — was not technically Brockhampton’s final album. That would be TM, which dropped after The Family on Friday and has been billed as a “parting gift” from the band.

Though we previously thought Brockhampton’s final show was this year’s Coachella set, tonight they’re playing a free farewell show at the Fonda in Los Angeles. It’s streaming exclusively on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Watch below