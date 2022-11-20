Livestream Brockhampton’s Farewell Show In LA

News November 19, 2022 11:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Livestream Brockhampton’s Farewell Show In LA

News November 19, 2022 11:00 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Earlier in 2022, the rap collective Brockhampton announced an indefinite hiatus, which eventually led up to their final album, The Family, which dropped on Thursday. The Family features 17 tracks (including the singles “Big Pussy” and “The Ending“) and — surprise — was not technically Brockhampton’s final album. That would be TM, which dropped after The Family on Friday and has been billed as a “parting gift” from the band.

Though we previously thought Brockhampton’s final show was this year’s Coachella set, tonight they’re playing a free farewell show at the Fonda in Los Angeles. It’s streaming exclusively on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. Watch below

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

3 days ago 0

Chris Frantz Tells Bob Dylan To “Suck A Dick” In Response To Talking Heads Slight

4 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Outkast’s “Hey Ya!”

3 days ago 0

Bruce Springsteen Addresses Ticketmaster’s Dynamic Pricing That Led To $5,000 Tickets

2 days ago 0

Fans Are Still Throwing Shit At Harry Styles And Now He Got Hit In The Eye With A Skittle

4 days ago 0

more from News

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest