The Moldy Peaches Reuniting For First European Shows In 20 Years

Earlier this year, the Moldy Peaches’ Adam Green and Kimya Dawson reunited for the first time in 11 years for a stripped-down performance at the Los Angeles premiere of the NYC ’00s scene documentary Meet Me In The Bathroom. Today, the group has announced that it’ll be getting back together as a full band and will be playing their first European tour dates in 20 years. “We’re excited to be back, older and moldier,” the Moldy Peaches said in a statement. “Let’s see if we still got it! Once a Moldy Peach always a Moldy Peach.”

They’ll be performing at Primavera Sound in both Barcelona and Madrid in June — the lineup for that festival was just announced earlier today, and before that they’ll play in London at Roundhouse on May 29. Tickets for that show will be available here on Friday, December 2 at 10AM UK time.

Last year, the band’s self-titled album turned 20.