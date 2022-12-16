Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency

Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency

News December 16, 2022 10:53 AM By Chris DeVille
This year Weezer have released an EP themed around each of the four seasons, and each EP has been preceded by a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last of the SZNZ EPs, SZNZ: Winter, is dropping on the Winter solstice this Wednesday, so Rivers Cuomo and company returned to Kimmel to play “I Want A Dog” amidst an artificial snowfall. It’s pretty good by latter-day Weezer standards! Pour a few more cups of coffee into Cuomo and it might pass for an anxious Blue Album outtake. Watch the performance below.

Up next for Weezer: “a funky bop about femboys and their unique style”?

Weezer & Foo Fighters, Last Alt-Rockers Standing
