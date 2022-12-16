Weezer Played “I Want A Dog” In The Fake Snow On Kimmel To Conclude Their SZNZ Residency

This year Weezer have released an EP themed around each of the four seasons, and each EP has been preceded by a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The last of the SZNZ EPs, SZNZ: Winter, is dropping on the Winter solstice this Wednesday, so Rivers Cuomo and company returned to Kimmel to play “I Want A Dog” amidst an artificial snowfall. It’s pretty good by latter-day Weezer standards! Pour a few more cups of coffee into Cuomo and it might pass for an anxious Blue Album outtake. Watch the performance below.

