Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin held their third annual Hanukkah Sessions this year, continuing a tradition that they started in 2020. This year’s covers all stemmed from a live performance that took place in Los Angeles earlier this month, and so far they’ve tackled songs by Blood, Sweat & Tears, The Bird And The Bee, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more. The sessions wrapped up tonight with a cover of Randy Newman’s “I Love L.A.,” and the pair recruited Beck, Karen O, and Tenacious D to perform it alongside them. Watch video below.

Here is last night’s cover of Rush’s “The Spirit Of Radio” with Jack Black:

