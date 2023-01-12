Alvvays have been on a promotional tear this week in support of Blue Rev, the best album of 2022. Molly Rankin and Alec O’Hanley’s episode of Ameoba Records’ What’s In My Bag? video series was released, and the band performed on the The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and made their late-night television debut.

They also swung by SiriusXM’s SiriusXMU studios for a live session. Bands typically cover a song while there, and Alvvays were no different, offering up a fresh take on Jane Wiedlin’s “Rush Hour,” a hit single off the The Go-Go’s member’s 1988 solo album Fur. One degree removed from Alvvays influence Belinda Carlisle — Rankin also shouted out Wiedlin in our Under The Influence feature with the band.

Listen below.

And here’s the in-studio version of “Easy On Your Own?”:

Blue Rev is out now via Polyvinyl.