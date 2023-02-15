Funny thing about Paramore: They’re really, really good at playing live on TV. That doesn’t just mean that Paramore are a good live band, though they obviously are. It also means that they’re great at getting Hayley Williams’ star qualities to pop on camera. Even when they’re playing songs that mess around with new wave or early-’00s dance-rock, Paramore always bring the frenetic energy of the pop-punk band that they once were, and Williams always struts hard. That’s what she did on Kimmel last night.

For months, Paramore have been building up to the release of their new LP This Is Why. In whipping people up for the album release, they gave a really great Fallon performance a few months ago. The LP came out on Friday, and last night, Paramore were on Jimmy Kimmel Live. They performed “Running Out Of Time,” which wasn’t an advance single and which the band hadn’t even played live until the week that the record came out. Once again, they crushed it.

Hayley Williams is just fun to watch. On Kimmel last night, Williams rocked a cutoff business suit, which looked awesome, and she didn’t let her high heels stop her from jumping around. The guys in the band knew that they were simply there to back Williams up, and they did it with energy and force. Watching Paramore on TV is the kind of thing that will get you wanting to see Paramore play a proper live show, and you can watch last night’s TV gig below.

This Is Why is out now on Atlantic Records.