Guns N’ Roses Announce Global Stadium Tour

It’s now been seven years since Slash and Duff McKagan rejoined Guns N’ Roses and headlined Coachella. That’s longer than the span of time between Appetite For Destruction and The Spaghetti Incident? — basically the entire time that the original band spent in the public eye before splintering. Amazingly enough, this iteration of GN’R is now just a professional stadium rock institution. Slash has lately been promising “epic” new music, but Guns N’ Roses now exist to play rock anthems in stadiums for exorbitant sums of money. This year, they’ll be on the road once again.

Starting in June, Guns N’ Roses will play stadiums and arenas across Europe and North America. Drones are unwelcome, and Axl Rose will not be throwing any mics. The band is starting the tour off in Israel, and you probably shouldn’t expect any Big Thief-style self-recrimination about that routing. There will be a few festivals along the way, but most of these shows are GN’R’s own. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

6/05 – Tel Aviv, Israel @ Park Hayarkon

6/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

6/12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

6/15 – Dessel, Belgium @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

6/17 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell

6/21 – Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock

6/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

6/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

7/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsch Bank Park

7/05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO

7/08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo

7/11 – Landgraaf, Netherlands @ Megaland

7/13 – Paris, France @ La Defense

7/16 – Bucharest, Romania @ National Arena

7/19 – Budapest, Hungary @ Puskás Arena

7/22 – Athens, Greece @ Olympic Stadium

8/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

8/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

8/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

8/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

8/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

8/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

8/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

8/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

9/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

9/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

9/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

9/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

9/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

9/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

9/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

9/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

9/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

9/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place