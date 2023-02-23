A few months ago, Takeoff, the youngest member of the Migos, was shot dead at the age of 28. Since Takeoff’s murder, his uncle and fellow Migo Quavo has been mourning his late nephew in public. A couple of months ago, Quavo released his heartfelt Takeoff tribute “Without You.” Quavo also performed that song at the Grammys, and he reportedly fought with fellow Migos member Offset backstage. Now, Quavo has released a different kind of Takeoff tribute that also addresses the internal Migos situation.

Quavo’s new song “Greatness” isn’t on streaming services yet, but Quavo posted the Chris Dvon-directed video last night. “Greatness” isn’t mournful in the same way that “Without You” is. Instead, “Greatness” finds Quavo getting contemplative over a reggae-style beat from longtime Migos collaborator DJ Durel. But Quavo also raps his ass off on the track, and he throws a few subliminal shots at Offset: “Came in, swept the game like a storm with the motherfuckin’ flow — n***a, Take did that/ So don’t ask about the group/ He gone, we gone, young n***a, it can’t come back.” Check it out below.