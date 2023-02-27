David Byrne, Stephanie Hsu, and Son Lux will perform the Everything Everywhere All At Once song “This Is A Life” during the 95th Academy Awards ceremony in a couple weeks, as Deadline reports. It appears that Mitski, who sings with Byrne on the song, will not be involved with the performance.

“This Is A Life” is nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars alongside Lady Gaga’s “Hold My Hand,” Rihanna’s “Lift Me Up,” Dianne Warren’s “Applause,” and “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. Last week, it was announced that Rihanna would also be performing at the ceremony.

Byrne hasn’t been on-stage at the Oscars since accepting the award for Best Original Score alongside Ryuichi Sakamoto and Cong Su in 1987 for The Last Emperor.

The 2023 Oscars air on Sunday, March 12.