A couple weeks ago, SZA kicked off her North American tour in support of her sophomore album SOS. Last night, that tour stopped at Madison Square Garden for the first of two sold-out shows, and she brought out some special guests. Phoebe Bridgers popped up to do her verse on “Ghost In The Machine.” And Cardi B was also in attendance; they did the SZA-featuring Invasion Of Privacy track “I Do,” and Cardi also did some of “Tomorrow 2,” her GloRilla remix. Watch some video from the show below.