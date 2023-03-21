Weird year for Talib Kweli. Last year, the New York alt-rap great sued Jezebel, claiming emotional distress after the site reported on the “harassment campaign” that got him kicked off of Twitter. Then, in December, Kweli got back on Twitter after his friend Dave Chappelle made a personal request to Elon Musk. Also, Black Star finally came out with their long-awaited reunion album last year, but it came out on a paywalled podcast platform, so a whole lot of people didn’t hear it. Earlier this month. Kweli and Madlib released their new album Liberation 2 on that same platform.

All that weirdness has not kept Talib Kweli from getting booked on TV. Last year, Black Star were musical guests on Saturday Night Live, and they brought along Madlib, who produced all of the new Black Star album No Fear Of Time. Last night, Kweli and Madlib were the musical guests on The Tonight Show. This wasn’t a feel-good Native Tongues flashback like that performance last week from De La Soul and the Roots, but Kweli remains a gifted, engaging performer.

On Fallon, Talib Kweli and Madlib performed their Liberation 2 track “Air Quotes” with a live band and with Kweli’s two grown children. Amani, Kweli’s son, isn’t on the recorded version of “Air Quotes,” but he opened up last night’s performance with a spoken-word verse. Kweli’s daughter Diami Eshe also rapped her verse from the track, and both of of Talib’s children have a whole lot of presence. Below, watch the performance and the just-released “Air Quotes” video.

Liberation 2 is out now, and you have to be a paid Luminary subscriber to hear it.