Metallica Learn How To Master Some Actual Puppets On Kimmel

Metallica are releasing a new album, 72 Seasons, on Friday — check out our Premature Evaluation review of it here — and they’re taking over Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the week, doing a different song every night and engaging in your usual late-night television shenanigans. The first few days of their Kimmel residency included your usual interviews and performances.

And on Wednesday night’s show, they leaned into last year’s Stranger Things-abetted resurgence of “Master Of Puppets” by performing the track and learning whether or not they can master some actual puppets. Kimmel got the band to go to the Bob Baker Marionette Theater to get a lesson in the art of puppetry, and the band members put on a puppet show for some kids.

Check it out below.