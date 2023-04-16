Watch Karol G Make Her SNL Debut

Last month, the Colombian musician Karol G became the first female artist to land a Spanish-language #1 album on the Billboard 200 chart. Not long after that, she was announced as a Saturday Night Live musical guest. This weekend, she made her debut on the show, opposite host Ana de Armas, and she performed two tracks from Mañana Será Bonito, “Mientras Me Curo del Cora” and “Tus Gafitas.”

Karol G popped up in a sketch about Spanish class that starred de Armas, Marcello Hernandez, and Mikey Day. There was also an album recording sketch with Ego Nwodim and de Armas making producer tags for a rapper played by Devon Walker. Check out the performances and those sketches below.

During the show, it was announced that Pete Davidson and Lil Uzi Vert would be making their hosting/musical guest debuts on the episode that airs on May 6:

