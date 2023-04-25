Travis Barker Announces Liquid Death Enema Kit

Liquid Death, the canned water that seems to be everywhere nowadays, has revealed a partnership with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker for a very special new product: a Liquid Death enema kit. The limited-edition collectible kit, a nod to Blink’s Enema Of The State, retails for $182 and contains a can of Liquid Death signed by Barker and an enema bulb.

The listing for the product states: “Enema Of The State a limited edition collectible adult art piece and not intended for use as a real medical device. Enema Of The State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first. Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first.” That seems like a shame.

Here’s a promo video:

Earlier this month, Blink-182’s classic lineup reunited at Coachella, and were bumped up to quasi-headliner status after Frank Ocean, who once sold $25,000 cock rings, dropped out of weekend two.