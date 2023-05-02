Westerman – “A Lens Turning”

Westerman – “A Lens Turning”

This week, Westerman is releasing his sophomore album, An Inbuilt Fault, the follow-up to his 2020 debut Your Hero Is Not Dead. He started rolling it out slowly last fall with “Idol; RE-run” and officially announced it back in February with “CSI: Petralona,” and then “Take” followed. Today, he’s back with one last advance preview before the whole thing’s out in full on Friday, the inquisitive gentle build “A Lens Turning,” which comes with a music video directed and animated by Edwin Burdis. Check it out below.

An Inbuilt Fault is out 5/5 via Partisan.

