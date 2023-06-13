It’s been more than a decade since Atlanta rap great Killer Mike released R.A.P. Music, his last solo album. Killer Kill from the ‘Ville recorded that entire LP with producer El-P, and that partnership led them to form Run The Jewels, which has taken both rappers to new levels of success over the past decade. This week, though, Mike will once again go solo; his new album MICHAEL comes out on Friday. We’ve posted a bunch of tracks already: “Run” with Young Thug, “Don’t Let The Devil” with El-P and thankugoodsir, “Talk’n That Shit!,” “Motherless.” Today, we get a big one: Mike teaming up with André 3000 and Future on the new single “Scientists & Engineers.”

Killer Mike got his start when he rapped a ferocious verse on the classic OutKast album Stankonia, and he comes from the Dungeon Family, the storied Atlanta rap collective that also produced Future. (Future is younger cousin of Organized Noize producer Rico Wade, and he first got his start as a young Dungeon Fam affiliate, rapping under the name Meathead.) The mercurial André 3000 hasn’t released any music since 2021, when his Kanye West collab “Life Of The Party” came out under chaotic circumstances. But now André is here, trading off verses with Killer Mike and Future — a family reunion that comes as a real delightful surprise.

The new track “Scientists & Engineers” features misty vocals from Eryn Allen Kane, the Detroit alt-soul singer who also sang on “Motherless.” The three big-name rappers all take turns with the synthy, impressionistic track. André does his halting, darting thing, and his lyrically dense lines demand analysis. Future follows André, and his melodic-mutter style sounds different in this context. The beat doesn’t fully drop until Killer Mike comes in, and Mike absolutely goes nuts. You can tell that he did not want to get upstaged by those other two guys. Also worth noting: André 3000 co-produced “Scientists & Engineers” with James Blake, TWhy Xclusive, and Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul.

Along with “Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike has finally unveiled the MICHAEL tracklist. The album will also feature appearances from people like 2 Chainz, Curren$y, Jagged Edge, Ty Dolla $ign, Mozzy, 6LACK, Cee-Lo Green, and D4L cult hero Fabo. Producers include No ID, Beat Butcha, Don Cannon, and El-P. Below, listen to “Scientists & Engineers” and check out that tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Down By Law” (Featt. Cee-Lo Green)

02 “Shed Tears” (Feat. Mozzy & Lena Byrd Miles)

03 “Run” (Feat. Young Thug)

04 “N Rich” (Feat. 6LACK & Eryn Allen Kane)

05 “Talk’n That Shit!”

06 “Slummer” (Feat. Jagged Edge)

07 “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

08 “Two Days” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

09 “Spaceship Views” (Feat. Curren$y, 2 Chainz, & Kaash Paige)

10 “Exit 9” (Feat. Blxst)

11 “Something For Junkies” (Feat. Fabo)

12 “Motherless” (Feat. Eryn Allen Kane)

13 “Don’t Let The Devil (Feat. EL-P & thankugoodsir)

14 “High And Holy” (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

MICHAEL is out 5/19 on VLNS, LLC.