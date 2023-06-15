Slowthai Pleads Not Guilty On Rape Charges

Last month, Slowthai, the acclaimed UK rapper whose real name is Tyron Frampton, was charged with two counts of rape in British court. The incident allegedly took place in Oxford in September 2021, and Slowthai is being charged with orally and vaginally penetrating a woman without her consent. On social media, Slowthai denied the charges. After appearing virtually in court when charges were filed, Slowthai has now pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The BBC reports that Slowthai and his 25-year-old co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker both entered not guilty pleas in court today. Blake-Walker is charged with sexually assaulting the same woman and of raping and sexually assaulting another person. Both defendants have been released on conditional bail, and the trial is set to begin on July 1.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673), or visit Rainn.org.